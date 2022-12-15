LRT fare discounts to finish at the year-end

Fare discounts promoted by the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) Company in April to incentivize LRT use, will finish at the end of this year, the LRT has said.

From January 1, 2023, LRT fares will return to the original distance-based pricing.

The regular fare for “up to three stations” will cost 6 patacas, while the “four to six stations” will return to 8 patacas. The longer distance fare, “seven to 10 stations” will cost as much as 10 patacas.

The 50% fare discount will continue to apply to those with the special LRT Pass, Macau Pass card, or ticket with a special discount.

The students’ special discount price will continue and will cost, 1.50, 2, and 2.50 patacas depending on distance traveled.

Travel is free for children below 1 meter tall, for those with a Senior Macau Pass card and all those with disabilities.

Last month, the LRT recorded a daily average of about 2,250 passengers, the second highest average this year which was only surpassed in October with a 2,600 daily average.

The LRT resumed operations on April 3 after a six month cessation of service due to major maintenance work that included changes to all power cables in the Taipa Line, the only line in operation so far.

According to recent information from the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, 2023 will see the conclusion of the connection of the Taipa Line to the Peninsula through the Sai Van Bridge, with the consequent opening to the public of the Barra transport hub.