LRT operation ‘stable’ at 32,000 trips per week

The current operation of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) is stable and provides around 32,000 trips per week, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário said on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of Pun Wa Kin as the new president of the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM).

Speaking to the media, Rosário said that from those 32,000 trips per week, there is an average of about 4,000 per day during the weekdays and some 6,000 per day on the weekends, noting that the figure has been stable over the past few weeks and months.

Questioned about when the LRT can carry more passengers and be more relevant in the transportation of both residents and tourists, the Secretary remarked that this would only happen when the Seac Pai Van Line, which is currently under construction, enters into operation.

“After the Seac Pai Van Line enters into operation it is believed that the number of passengers will gradually increase, but still it is estimated that won’t reach the 30,000 trips per day as reached during the period the LRT was operating with free tickets,” he noted, adding that some stations are having advertising banners installed and others to help to increase the revenue of the LRT company.

Also questioned as to whether the government has already come to a final decision on the construction, or not, of Zone D or the new urban landfills in Taipa, Rosário said that a final decision is yet to be made and will be announced in due course.

He did not have much to add regarding the project of the expansion of the airport that is being prepared, although the Secretary noted that, in this case, the Airport Company will have the responsibility of designing, building, and operating the project, with the role of the government only to submit the plan to the central government for approval.