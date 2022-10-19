LRT to be extended to 24km

The Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system will reach a total length of 24 km, director Lam Wai Hou of the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) disclosed yesterday.

Yesterday the transport and public works branch of the government delivered a presentation to lawmakers and explained the outline of the New Urban Zone A and the LRT.

Lam expressed his confidence that the LRT’s several lines – the existing Taipa Line, the East Line, besides the Barra, the Hengqin and the Seac Pai Van Extension Lines will create connections that will eventually attract more passengers.

The East Line construction will conclude in 2028.

The latest forecast for daily passenger count of the entire system is 137,000. Currently, the Taipa Line services 2,000 passengers per day.

Earlier, the Chief Executive disclosed that a small plot of land will be leased from mainland China to facilitate LRT’s Border Gate Station. Yesterday, Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário made assurances that negotiations will finalize soon. Tenders will be conducted concurrently. He also made assurances that over-scheduling and exceeding of the planned budget will occur as relocation of station and facilities happen.

Lam added that the government is considering building a 40-meter tunnel from the LRT Border Gate Station to the Border Gate bus terminus.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Ella Lei was promised that public facilities will have the capacity to cater to the needs of the expected Zone A population of 100,000 people. AL