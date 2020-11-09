Lui crowned champion in Asian Gaming Power 50 for 2020

In this year’s Asian Gaming Power 50, also known as the “Big 50,” Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, who also topped the list last year, was named the champion. The accolade crowns him as the most influential individual in Asia’s gaming industry for his measured fiscal strategies in helping Galaxy ride out the Covid-19 storm.

The much-anticipated list of the 13th Asian Gaming Power 50 was unveiled at a gala dinner held at the Parisian Macao last Friday, November 6.

Second place, once again, went to Sheldon Adelson, Chairman & CEO of Las Vegas Sands and Sands China.

Pansy Ho, Co-chairperson and Managing Direction of MGM China Holding Ltd, Group Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Shun Tak Holdings, and Director of STDM, was awarded third place.

Meanwhile, fourth place winner was Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts and Entertainment; while Wilfred Wong, President & Executive Director of Sands China was awarded 10th place.

Since its debut in 2008, the Asian Gaming Power 50, annually ranked as one of the 50 most influential leaders in Asia’s gaming industry by Inside Asia Gaming (IAG), has been a revered event honoring the industry moguls. Staff Reporter