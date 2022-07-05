Luís Leong new PJ deputy director

Luís Leong has been inaugurated as the new Judiciary Police (PJ) deputy director in a ceremony held yesterday at the force headquarters. Formerly chief inspector, Leong joined the PJ in 1993 and, in the years between 2006 and 2017, was, respectively, functional head of the Information Division, head of the Special Investigation Division, head of the Investigation Division of Crimes Related to Gaming and advisor to the Office of the Secretary for Security. In the period between 2018 and 2021, he was appointed head of the Department of Investigation of Gambling and Economic Crimes and head of the Department of Criminal Investigation. He has been acting in the role of deputy director since June 1 this year in replacement of the previous official, and from now officially assumes the position. Leong graduated with a law degree.

July’s summer activities canceled

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has decided to cancel all the activities included in the Summer Activity program for the whole month of July, the DSEDJ has reported in a statement. The decision was justified by the bureau with reference to the current situation of the Covid-19 epidemic evolution and in order to comply “with the work of prevention and control of the epidemic, carried out by the government.” All classes of the programs scheduled to take place from now until July 31 are canceled. The organizing entities will notify the participants, by SMS, about the eventual reimbursement of the amounts paid, the DSEDJ said, adding that it is still evaluating those events scheduled to take place in August.

cargo flight holds emergency landing due to malfunction

An air freighter flying from Macau to Kuala Lumpur made an emergency landing at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) due to loss of cabin pressure early yesterday morning. The cargo flight WW816 took off from Macau International Airport at 2:04 a.m., according to reports. After two hours, at around 4 a.m., the pilot of contacted Hong Kong Air Traffic Control Centre and requested to divert to the HKIA. No one was injured from the flight. The air freighter belongs to Malaysia’s Kargo Xpress airline.