Luo leads GBA trophy

Toro Racing’s Luo Kai Luo, at the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT4, leads the Greater Bay Area (GBA) trophy for GT4 and GTC specification cars.

After two practice sessions yesterday, Luo was the fastest with the best time of 2:33.925, leaving behind all competition and making this race the least contested of any in the Macau Grand Prix program this year.

Placing second behind Luo was Tang Chi Lun, also in a Mercedes-AMG GT4, but almost 5 seconds slower than Luo.

Xie An in yet another Mercedes-AMG GT4 completed the top 3 but at some 5.754 seconds behind the first.

The best local contestant so far is Lei Kit Meng in a Ginetta G55 GT4 at some 6.722 seconds from the lead.

The first day of this racing category event was so unbalanced that from a field of 28 cars, currently, nine are out of the race classification time (115% of the best time) with the last positioned having a personal best lap at 3:45.895 being 1:11.907 seconds slower on one lap than the first runner. RM