Lusofonia Festival to kick off tonight

The 23rd Lusofonia Festival will be held from today until Sunday at the Taipa Houses, featuring booths of Portuguese-speaking communities from ten region.

The festival offers a diversified programme of activities, namely a cultural showcase of each of the local lusophone communities, including music and dance performances, booths, gastronomy and games.

In each day of the festival, local lusophone performing groups will perform different styles of music and dance on the main stage of the festival and soft music on the stage installed in Carmo Square. In addition, a temporary restaurant serving lunch and dinner with Portuguese dishes, namely typical Portuguese grilled food and specialties from the various lusophone countries regions will be installed.

There will also be a kiosk serving typical Portuguese snacks and drinks. Furthermore, visitors of all ages can participate in traditional Portuguese games, including wooden ski run, tug of war and others which will take place at the Carmo Square during the afternoon of the weekend.

There will also be a recreational space for children featuring diversified games and a puppet show. A radio station, “Radio Carmo”, will be installed on site to broadcast music throughout the festival and interview the public.

The first edition of the Lusofonia Festival was held in June 1998, honouring the Portuguese-speaking communities of Macau for their contribution to the city’s development. Over the years, it has become an important event to share the culture of these communities, showcasing the city’s role as a platform of cultural exchange between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

Participants are required to wear their face masks and will have to show the a green health code upon entering the event site.

The festival is organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and co-organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Municipal Affairs Bureau. LV