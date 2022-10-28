Lusofonia returns for silver jubilee from today to Oct. 30

This year’s Lusofonia Festival will return from today to Sunday at the Taipa-Houses Museum in the 25th anniversary celebration of Macanese culture.

It will also showcase the culture of each local Portuguese-speaking community at their respective stands, through music and dance performances, and food tasting and games, amongst other activities, highlighting the characteristics of the participating Portuguese-speaking countries.

Participating countries include Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Goa, Daman and Diu, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor, in addition to the host city. Participants will introduce their traditional music, arts and crafts, costumes, typical drinks and tourist information, amongst others.

During the festival, the Shenzhen An Zhishun Percussion Art Troupe and around 30 local Portuguese-speaking performing groups will bring percussion performances to the Taipa Houses Amphitheatre, as well as typical songs, dances and light music to the stage installed in Largo do Carmo, providing a Portuguese touch to the atmosphere.

Gourmets will be able to taste delicacies from various Portuguese-speaking countries at different hours of the festival. A pop-up diner will be operating at the Taipa Municipal Garden to serve grills and other gastronomic delights at lunch and dinner hours on the weekend. Those on the go can grab snacks and drinks at the kiosk.

With this year’s festival revolving around Macanese culture, the organizer encourages festival-goers to sample Pork Minchi, Cabbage Trouxas, Chicken Chau-Chau and other distinguished Macanese dishes.