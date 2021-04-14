Macao art festival | Contemporary photography exhibition opens Friday

The exhibition “A Room with a View – Baptiste Rabichon Photography Exhibition,” is set to open this Friday at Tap Seac Gallery at 6:30 p.m. as part of the 31st Macao Art Festival (MAF).

Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the exhibition will display photographic works by French contemporary photographer Baptiste Rabichon.

This exhibition features 41 pieces and sets of of contemporary photographic works across five series: Albums, Dad’s Shirts, Lodhi Gardens Trees, Balconies, and Manhattan Drawings. The works by Rabichon present a “realistic yet hallucinatory and amazing context through his artistic technique that combines both conventional and innovative elements and mixes analogue photography, digital images, and projection of everyday objects,” IC said in a statement.

Rabichon studied at several French art schools and graduated from Le Fresnoy – Studio National des Arts Contemporains in 2017. After graduation, Rabichon stood out across a number of international exhibitions with his unique works. He won the BMW Residency in 2017 and the Moly-Sabata/Salon de Montrouge prize in 2018 respectively, and was selected as a resident artist of the Cité Internationale des Arts in 2019 and 2020.

“A Room with a View – Baptiste Rabichon Photography Exhibition” will be open until June 27.

IC said it will strictly follow the relevant anti-epidemic guidelines from heath authorities and implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. LV