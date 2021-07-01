Macao Foundation allocates MOP465m in subsidies in Q2

The Macao Foundation (FM) has allocated 464.6 million patacas in subsidies to local associations and foundations in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, accounts published yesterday in the government’s official gazette show.

The figure is more than twice the amount awarded during the same period last year, when the FM allocated only 218.8 million patacas in financial supports.

The increase is even more noteworthy when compared to the amount with the first quarter of this year (Q1) when the FM only awarded 107.7 million patacas.

The financial support allocated in the past quarter to the association operating the Affiliated School of the University of Macau (ASUM) in Taipa has contributed significantly to the hike.

This association alone received a 104 million patacas grant, which was justified as the second installment of governmental financial support for the rebuilding of the school building and auditorium.

A significant share has also been awarded to the Foundation of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST). From April to June, MUST received a total of 77.8 million patacas for three different projects, namely: the final installment of the annual plan of 2019/2020 for both the university and the University Hospital (10.5 million patacas); 20 million patacas as the second installment of financial support for the construction of a Space Science Laboratory and the launch of the Satellite Studies “Macau Science Number 1”; and 47.32 million patacas as the first installment of the annual plan of 2020/2021 from both the MUST and its University Hospital.

The highlight of the previous quarter were also several large financial allocations to community associations which are noted for being active in local politics.

The Macau Association of Jiangmen Youths has been granted 550 million patacas as the first installment of their annual activities plan for 2021, while the “Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau” led by lawmakers Si Ka Lon and Song Pek Kei has seen some 7.5 million patacas granted by the FM also as the first installment of their annual activities plan for 2021.

For similar reasons, the Women’s General Association of Macau also received 13 million patacas.

Another recipient of government funds was the Macao Federation of Trade Unions. Initially, they received over 20 million patacas for the first installment of the association’s annual activities plan for 2021, and another of 4.4 million patacas for the funding of the classroom renovations at the association’s technical and professional secondary school.

The “União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau” commonly known as Kai Fong Association was also granted 18.4 million patacas in the second quarter.