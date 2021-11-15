Macao Orchestra cancels ‘The Song of the Earth’ concert

The Macao Orchestra has decided to cancel the concert titled “Commemorating the 110th Anniversary of the première of Mahler’s work: The Song of the Earth – Macao Orchestra and Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra.” The concert, originally scheduled for November 20, was canceled due to the Mainland’s pandemic control measures, and the fact that some performers will not be able to visit Macau.

The Macao Orchestra will instead present “A Night of German and Austrian Serenades” on the same day.

DSEDT joins meeting of the Kimberly Process 2021

The Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) Tai Kin Ip participated in the plenary meeting of the Kimberly Process 2021, representing Macau as part of the Chinese Delegation. The meeting took place both in person and via online Zoom video conferencing from November 8 to 12 in Moscow, Russia. During the meeting, the participants of the Kimberly Process listened as the working groups presented the works they developed over the last year, outlined guidelines for future work, and more.