Macao Water offers internships at Macao Special Olympics

Internship positions have recently been offered by Macao Water to trainees at the Macao Special Olympics (MSO). The interns were trained to make “coffee art” lattes, as well as tea and snacks at Macau Water’s dining room for team members. 50 trainees participated in the internship workshop. The water supplier revealed that the trainees may have the chance to be hired by tea shops in Macau. Macao Water has also introduced an “alternative text” function on its social media platforms since October to allow the visually-challenged to understand the pictures posted on the forums.

Waste cooking oil could be recycled

An environmental protection enterprise has suggested that around 50 tons of waste cooking oil could be recycled every month, TDM reported. After processing and refining, the waste oil might be turned into diesel for vehicles, which in turn could help reduce pollution and carbon emissions. The waste oil could also be recycled into soaps and other industrial products. The environmental protection company suggests that Macau strengthen its recycling chain, aiming to begin reducing net carbon emissions before 2030.