‘Macao Week in Chongqing’ kicks off

A trade delegation led by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) presented a tourism seminar in Chongqing yesterday, to highlight the strengths of Macau’s tourism industry and facilitate networking between industry delegates on all sides. As part of the “Macao Week in Chongqing,” MGTO sought to familiarize the trade representatives in Chongqing with the many dimensions of the SAR’s “Tourism +” plan. As part of the Chongqing roadshow, the Macao Week will enliven Jiefangbei Square in Chongqing’s Yuzhong District from December 2 to 6.

AACM signs joint aviation maintenance protocol

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the Civil Aviation Department of Hong Kong (HKCAD) and the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) have recently signed a “Joint Maintenance Management Cooperation Arrangement.” The aim of the agreement is to seize the opportunities of the National 14th Five-Year Plan to foster the development of the civil aviation maintenance industry for regional integration. The three civil aviation authorities are using the talks in Shenzhen to assist aircraft maintenance organizations by reducing the work load and financial burdens caused by redundant inspections and testing. The partnership also aims to assist airlines in choosing maintenance organizations.

Gov’t conducts pandemic-prevention drill for wholesale market

An interdepartmental task force consisting of nine government departments has collaborated with live food wholesalers to conduct a pandemic prevention drill at Macau’s wholesale market, according to a joint statement from several government departments. The aim was to test several response procedures, including shared systems for case-reporting; the coordination of the response; the allocation of duties; source- and contact-tracing; environmental-disinfection procedures; and epidemiological investigations. Macau’s wholesale market currently hosts more than 200 businesses, which are together responsible for importing 230 tons of vegetables, 107 tons of fresh fruit, 600,000 eggs, and 16 tons of frozen and chilled poultry products every day.