MACAO WEEK | MGTO to promote city in Jiangsu Province

Following two roadshows held in Beijing last September and in Hangzhou this March, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will host Macao Week in Jiangsu between May 13 and 16 in Nanjing.

Similar to its two preceding events, the “Macao Week in Jiangsu” will showcase travel experiences and commercial opportunities to locals and visitors at the Nanjing Fuzimiao.

The MGTO will use the opportunity to promote to mainland residents who are living or traveling in Nanjing that Macau is a “healthy, safe and quality destination,” in the hopes of expanding the city’s source of tourists.

As the city’s tourist sector now only relies on a domestic market, the tourism bureau has been rolling out a series of events to increase the number of visitors from the mainland.

The upcoming roadshow in Nanjing will be integrated across fields such as “Tourism + MICE, Tourism + Culture and Creativity, Tourism + E-commerce and Tourism + Sports,” the bureau stated.

The roadshow will also feature booths with themes such as: an overview of Macau; events and cultural tourism; Macau’s World Heritage, Intangible Cultural Heritage; cultural and creative industries; sport events; as well made in Macau and products from local brands.

Although further details have not yet been announced, judging from previous sessions, integrated tourism enterprises and airline companies will present a series of special travel offers for air tickets, hotel accommodation, dining and more, equivalent to over MOP90 million in value during the event.

Earlier this year, the MGTO released its five strategic foci to accelerate the city’s tourism recovery, aiming for a target of six to 10 million tourist arrivals this year.

This includes bolstering the “Tourism+” cross-sector integration to create a stronger synergy between Macau’s tourism industry and MICE, culture, e-commerce and sports industries.