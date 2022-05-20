Macau borders open to Portuguese visitors: Health Bureau

Macau health authorities announced this afternoon (Friday) that non-resident Portuguese nationals will be allowed to enter the MSAR, starting May 27.

According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, Portuguese travelers will be granted entry as long as they have only been to mainland China, Hong Kong, or Portugal within the previous 21 days, and not to foreign countries, “although transit is permissible.”

As the pandemic situation in Portugal has subsided, and in view of the close relationship between Portugal and Macau, the local authorities had decided to loosen entry restrictions for non-residents of Portuguese nationality.

Portuguese travelers will still be subject to standard entry regulations, such as holding a valid passport, and will have to show the documents required by the health authorities, namely a negative test result for Covid-19, prior to boarding a flight to Macau.

A 14-day hotel quarantine and other Covid restrictions apply to those coming from the “old country.”

Portugal is one of the most vaccinated countries in the European Union.

Staff reporter, MDT