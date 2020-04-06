Macau couple tests positive for Covid-19 in Guangzhou

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center confirmed over the weekend that a married couple from Macau has recently been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Guangzhou, the provincial capital of neighboring Guangdong Province.

The news was announced by Leong Iek Hou, coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the government’s daily press conference. A notification was issued earlier by the National Health Commission (NHC) of the People’s Republic of China with regards to the patients.

The two Macau residents are both in their 50’s. The wife is 57 years old and the husband is 56 years old. They departed from New York, U.S., on March 17 and arrived at Guangzhou’s Baiyun International Airport two days later, on March 19, after transiting in Tokyo during their journey. They were finally bound for the Macau SAR.

However, at that time, the mainland health measures required them to undergo mandatory quarantine, during which time they were diagnosed with the disease.

A statement from the Macau Special Administrative Region government did not disclose if they had developed symptoms.

Their border crossing records showed that they have not been in China for the past month, implying a high possibility that they contracted the virus while they were in North America.

The SAR government has already offered the hotline numbers for the Coordination Center and the Tourism Crisis Management Office to the couple. It will remain in constant communication with the NHC to keep track of the patients’ health conditions. AL