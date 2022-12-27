Macau Daily Times won’t publish print edition Wednesday

Due to a string of COVID-19 infections among Macau Daily Times staff, we are unable to publish the newspaper tomorrow (Wednesday).

However, MDT website will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.

Our company is one among dozens if not hundreds of businesses, especially SMEs, that were affected by the shortage of staff who were infected during the current Covid outbreak in Macau.

Shops, restaurants, bars, hairdressers and beauty salons, law offices, banks, newsrooms, etc. were plainly shut down or reduced their services.

So, stay tuned. Stay safe!