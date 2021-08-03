Macau delegation heads off to Shaanxi for National Games

A local delegation of 154 members is heading to Shaanxi Province for the 14th National Games of China.

During the official farewell ceremony that took place yesterday at the government’s headquarters, the delegation received the Macau flag from the Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, and the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong.

At the ceremony, Ao Ieong wished the local athletes good participation, and expressed the hope that they can push their limits and promote fair play.

“I hope local athletes can make the most of this precious possibility of participating [in the games], dedicating their best efforts not just to achieve good results but also [to gain] more experience, and learn from other athletes from the different Chinese provinces,” Ao Ieong said.

The Macau delegation will participate in a total of 17 different sporting events across the Games that will take place between September 15 and 27.

The Secretary also took the opportunity to remark on the efforts of the government to promote sports locally, specifically noting the equal development of sports across all levels.

Among the efforts noted, Ao Ieong mentioned the importance of the local athletes’ training which has been improved through the improvement of sports facilities as well as through regional cooperation to allow local sportspeople to participate in competitions in the representation of Macau.