Macau detects 13th coronavirus case in student returnee

Macau confirmed its 13th case of Covid-19 infection this evening in a 20-year-old local resident who has been studying in the United Kingdom.

The female student recently left the British capital of London to travel to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and then onward to Hong Kong, finally arriving on Monday night.

The patient made the connection to Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Upon arrival at the border post of the bridge, health authorities detected a fever in the patient and sent her to the Conde de São Januário Hospital. After nucleic acid testing, the student was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The patient’s health status is considered normal, but she remains currently hospitalized in the isolation ward of the public hospital.

The patient is the third confirmed case of the coronavirus in the past 48 hours.

An investigation into her travel arrangements and those she may have had close contact with is ongoing. More details will be released later.