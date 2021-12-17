Macau expands satellite positioning system

To facilitate the application of satellite positioning technology in Macau, Cartography and Cadastre Bureau (DSCC) has completed the enhancement of the “Macao Satellite Positioning Reference Station Service (MoSRef)”. It now supports the BeiDou Navigation Satellite signals, and provides more efficient highly-accurate positioning services for professional users in the fields of surveying and mapping, geographic information, and many others. DSCC said it continues to improve fundamental surveying and mapping services, and has established four continuously operating satellite positioning reference stations.

UM establishes quality standards for Chinese medicine

Research teams at the University of Macau (UM) have made progress in pushing forward the standardization and international standing of Chinese medicine. This work includes forging business partnerships, nurturing talent, and creating platforms for international cooperation, which will support the moderate diversification of Macau’s economy, the university said in a statement. The teams led by Professor Wang Yitao and Professor Li Shaoping have also established quality standards for a dozen Chinese medicinal plants, to be published in authoritative periodicals, in order to support the health industry in Macau and other parts of the Greater Bay Area.