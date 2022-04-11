Macau ‘feels like home’ for Muslim community during Ramadan

With this year’s Ramadan beginning from April 2 and ending May 2, the Muslim community in Macau has said to the Times that Macau “feels like home” during Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

Macau has around 10,000 Muslims and a large percentage of the local Muslim community comes from Indonesia, but there is a considerable diversity which includes Muslim residents from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and African countries.

The leader of the Muslim community, Imam of the mosque Ding Shao Jie from Beijing, stated that many people left Macau to return to their own country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, he still sees a large number of devotees regularly gathering at the mosque.

“Even if it is not Ramadan, they would also come, but more Muslims come to the mosque during Ramadan because Ramadan is a more precious time for Muslims,” he told the Times.

“In addition to coming to the mosque during Ramadan, Muslims also practice their religion here and donate goods to the community or send the goods to Indonesia,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bilal, a Macau resident from Pakistan, who has been in Macau for almost 11 years and works as a technician at one of Sands China’s facility departments, expressed that the Muslim culture in Macau is diverse.

“Of course, people in Macau are from different countries, people from Pakistan react differently. I think it is human nature, people are proud of their country […] We try to offer the best from our culture and what we find the best from the other culture.”

Another devotee, Dwi, a blue card holder from Indonesia, who has been working as a domestic helper for four years in Macau said that she is satisfied with the living environment in Macau for Muslims.

“Muslims in Macau feel the same as in Indonesia, we are like a family here. Macau is good, we can pray, we can do everything. There are no difficulties here. The employer is good and government is also good. I really like Macau,” Dwi expressed.

Ramadan or Eid, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community gatherings.