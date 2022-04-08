Macau follows mainland standards on Covid-19 positive identification

Leong Iek Hou was also questioned about the mismatching thresholds for positive SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test (NAT) results between Macau, Hong Kong and mainland China.

In response, the public health doctor emphasized that the machines and systems for NATs in Macau are in full compliance with standards in mainland China. “I mean the capability to detect the lowest counts of virus,” she further explained. “In some cases, our machines and methodologies were more sensitive than those used in [the] mainland, meaning that we can detect even lower counts of virus in samples.”

In many cases it has been recorded that an entrant tested negative when they boarded transportation to Macau only for them to test positive once they entered Macau.

Explaining this, Leong said that results depend on the means of sample collection and the parts of the body from which the sample is collected, in addition to the time the test is done, “whether the virus is still incubating.”

She was then asked whether the gaps in the threshold between the three jurisdictions will be closed. Some find it very inconvenient for entrants from Hong Kong, for example, because they may test negative when they depart Hong Kong only to be hospitalized upon arriving in Macau.

Reiterating her earlier explanation, she added that it cannot be guaranteed that everybody who arrives in Macau from Hong Kong will obtain negative NAT results upon arrival. “[If it can be guaranteed], we won’t need to administer another NAT on them when they arrive in Macau,” said Leong. “It is impossible to get identical results.”

On the standards enacted in Macau, she said it must meet the lowest standards accepted by mainland China. However, if there is a more accurate method, this is even better. “It will ensure to a greater extent that the virus be contained across our community,” the public health doctor added. AL