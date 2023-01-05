Macau fully lifts Covid-19 entry restrictions

Macau is slated to lift entry restrictions from Jan. 8, Sunday, ending a nearly three-year long Covid-19 restriction, the government announced in a press conference today (Thursday).

The city’s borders have been closed since March 2020 and has only opened to foreign residents from 41 countries and regions from September 1.

The drop of restrictions will mostly benefit majority of the city’s migrant workers, including those from the Philippines, Indonesia and Nepal as they have not been included in the list of 41 countries.

Initially, the decision to reopen Macau’s borders to visitors of 41 countries has not been solely based on a pandemic risk evaluation, but also relates to spending and perceptions of tourist capacity.

The latest announcement is the city’s biggest step yet towards loosening Covid controls as the city is gradually living with Covid.

In addition, the government has also dropped its requirement for nucleic acid test (NAT) for entries from Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Only those entering from countries outside Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China will have to produce negative NAT certificate or a rapid antigen test 48 hours prior entering Macau.

MDT Staff reporters

This story is developing.