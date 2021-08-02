Macau GP film nominated at Motor Film Awards 2021

Directed by local filmmaker Sérgio Basto Perez, “The Legend of the Macau Grand Prix” was officially selected as one of six nominees in the “Best Event Film” category at the International Motor Film Awards 2021.

Produced by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in a joint effort with a team of local Macau talents, the film features a journey through the history of the Macau Grand Prix event, guided by the voices of drivers and riders from different generations.

The film was developed by MGTO to be displayed in Ultra-high-definition (4K) in the new Grand Prix Museum screening room.

According to MGTO, the film is ready for its debut at the Museum, with its premiere scheduled for this Thursday (August 5).

From then on, “The Legend of the Macau Grand Prix” can be seen twice daily from Monday to Friday (except Tuesday) at noon and 4 p.m. The screening frequency will be increased on the weekends to four daily screenings — at 11 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., and 5 p.m.

The International Motor Film Awards is considered by some to be the most prestigious awards event for the automotive film and television industry.

The automobile industry film festival recognizes directorial and production talent from high-end films and commercials, with the inclusion of student and independent production categories. The festival — commonly known as the Oscars of the motoring world — is supported by authorities in the automotive sector, and brands within the film and television industry.

All nominated films are eligible for the nominations for the “Technical Achievement Awards” (Best Cinematography, Best Stunts, Best Sound and Best Editing), as well as the “Grand Prix Award,” which attributes honors to the best overall production of the year.

The festival takes place as part of a gala that will take place on September 15 at The Clapham Grand in the city of London, the U.K.