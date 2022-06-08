Macau GP regular Davy Morgan dies in racing accident on the Isle of Man

A regular competitor at the local Grand Prix, Northern Ireland’s Davy Morgan, died yesterday in a motorcycle racing accident during this year’s Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (TT) Races.

The 52-year-old racer passed away in a crash in his 80th race start on TT during the first race of the Supersport category for this year’s event.

According to a statement issued by the organizers, Morgan suffered a fatal accident on the third and final lap in the mountain section of the course.

In the same statement, organizers said it was “with a heavy heart that we confirm Morgan’s death. The Isle of Man TT Races passes on their deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends.”

This was the third fatal accident in the TT Races this year, after the death last Saturday of French sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel, and British Supersport rider Mark Purslow, on Wednesday last week during a qualifying session.

Morgan was a regular fixture in road-racing paddocks across all of Ireland, the Isle of Man, and the Macau Grand Prix for almost 30 years. He debuted on TT in 2002.

The races around the island in the Irish Sea have been run since 1907 and are among the most dangerous in motorsport. There have been 263 fatalities to date in the TT races, Manx Grand Prix, and Classic TT, held on the island’s public roads.

This year also marked the return of the famous races to the island after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the longest break for the event since the Second World War.

Morgan raced in Macau for the last time in 2019 in the last motorcycle race of the event, which has since been halted due to the ban enforced on foreign entries.