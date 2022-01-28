Macau GP to consider EV races if they gain in popularity

The Macau Grand Prix annual event may consider including races featuring electric vehicles (EVs) if this type of racing event gains more popularity and if it is feasible for the Guia circuit to have them, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) has told the Times.

The reply from the MGPOC comes after an inquiry from the Times on the topic following the latest developments in this field as well as the government’s intentions of promoting EV use in Macau.

To the Times, the MGPOC explained that the organizers “have been in constant communications with different parties, including the FIA [Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile] and various race organizers, with regards to the organization of the Macau Grand Prix.”

When considering the components of the race program, the bureau said that it takes into account the “popularity of the types of racing vehicles to residents, tourists, and motorsport fans, and the suitability and feasibility of hosting races for such types of vehicles within the capacity of the Guia Circuit.”

“We are open to the idea of hosting more variety of races at the Macau Grand Prix in the future as we look to continue the long, distinguished history and to preserve the rich heritage of this prestigious event,” the bureau added.

Currently, the new developments of the automobile industry and automobile racing are pushing forth the inclusion of more racing categories using EVs.

The recent addition of an FIA ETCR championship, as well as the FIA Electric GT Championship (eGT), planned to go ahead in 2023, are just two examples of additions to other competitions with long histores, namely the FIA Formula E World Championship (FE), which is now entering its eight-season.

In 2016, Lucas di Grassi, race driver, advocate of EVs, and one of the initial stakeholders of the all-electric racing cars, said in a discussion with the Times at the Hong Kong ePrix that the idea of bringing this race to Macau had always been in the minds of the FE owners and stakeholders, as these races take place exclusively in urban circuits and non-permanent race tracks in city locations, noting that Macau would be the perfect setting.

Without revealing many details, he explained that the idea was dropped due to “difficulties related with the circuit facilities at the time,” namely regarding space, charging stations, fire safety, and durability of the batteries used by these cars at the time, which had a low capacity.

Battery capacity complications were also related to the length of the Guia circuit (6.1 kilometres) which is thrice the average length of the FE circuits, which are normally around 2 km to allow more laps.

Performance is not a concern anymore

Currently, and following the most up-to-date technological advances, each ePrix takes place in a 45-minute race with the use of a single car.

In the past, drivers would have to use two different cars, swapping cars mid-race due to battery range.

The same developments have now allowed FE cars to run as much as 250kW of power (in attack mode) and 220kW in normal race mode. The figure means these EVs now run around 335 horsepower motors, just 10% less, approximately, than the current Formula 3 cars and with around 20% more power than the old F3 cars that used to be seen for many years around the Guia circuit.

The current top speed of FE cars also reached over 280km/h and have a similar performance to current F3 cars that use 3.4-litre, 6-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engines.

Mr. Macau and

many others

Known by the nickname of Mr. Macau due to his string of accolades, the Swiss-Italian-French racing driver, Edoardo Mortara, is one of many racers known to Macau fans.

A winner in Macau in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2017 in different racing categories, Mortara is currently racing under the colors of ROKiT Venturi Racing, having finished last season in second place overall behind Nyck de Vries from team Mercedes-Benz EQ.

Other Macau champions currently racing in FE include names as the Portuguese António Felix da Costa, representing Chinese team DS Techeetah and British racer Dan Ticktum, representing fellow Chinese team NIO 333, and the already mentioned Lucas di Grassi, who is teaming up with Mortara in Ventury.

More names for WTCR successor

Many other names and familiar faces can be found on the ETCR championship, which is this year launching its first world titles season.

After its groundbreaking season in 2021 as “PURE ETCR,” the first multi-brand series for electric touring cars will evolve this year into the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup, which will be run over seven events between May and November.

The series will kick off with two events on street circuits, on the legendary Circuit de Pau Ville and a brand-new track in downtown Istanbul, Turkey.

These will be followed by five events on permanent racetracks around Europe before the season finale at the Inje Speedium in South Korea.

On the launch of the new world series, the president of the series organizer and promoter World Sporting Consulting Limited (WSC) said, “We are very proud of the FIA World Cup status granted to the ETCR that follows in the steps of the successful WTCR.”

Two-wheels and a battery pack

The extension of EV races to motorcycles is no longer new. The legendary Isle of Man TT races, from where came practically all the racers participating from the Macau Motorcycle GP, has been running a TT Zero event dedicated to EVs since 2010.

The TT Zero event, an officially sanctioned Isle of Man TT race, is for racing motorcycles where “the technical concept is for motorcycles (two-wheeled) to be powered without the use of carbon-based fuels and have zero toxic/noxious emissions.”

The inaugural TT Zero race was won by a very well-known name from the Macau race, the American Mark Miller, riding a MotoCzysz E1pc motorcycle in 23 minutes and 22.89 seconds at an average race speed of 155.8 km/h for one lap (60.73 km) of the Mountain Course.

After taking their first victory in 2014, Team Mugen from Japan has been the dominant force, winning the event for six consecutive years from 2014-2019 and raising the average lap speed to 196.18 km/h.

Also on two wheels, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has officially launched in 2019 the inaugural season of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup (MotoE).

The series has been running as a support race for the top category – MotoGP – at five of the European circuits.

Last year, the series also counted with the presence of a known name of the Guia circuit, the Portuguese rider André Pires, who raced with Avintia Esponsorama Racing.

Currently, the MotoE series uses the Ego Corsa motorcycle from the Italian manufacturer Energica, which can reach a top speed of 270 km/h and an acceleration of 0-100km/h in under three seconds. The motor has a power of 120kW (161hp).

The races usually take place over the course of seven laps.

Starting in 2023, motorcycle manufacturer Ducati will replace Energica as the official supplier of the MotoE championship.

Although details of the development of the motorcycle are not yet known, Ducati said the bike code name V21L will represent a “significant leap forward.”

From tests being done to the machinery, it became clear that Ducati uses more lightweight materials aiming to lower the weight of the motorcycle, one of the top criticisms made by riders regarding the current bikes.

FE and UNESCO

This year, the FIA Formula E World Championship, which will kick off today and have its first races over this weekend, is debuting two new concepts: night racing and UNESCO heritage sites.

Following these ideas, the opening two rounds of Season 8 will be conducted under the lights and around the walls of the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

This will be also the longest series yet, with the title to be disputed over a 16-race calendar.