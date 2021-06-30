Macau-Guangdong Union submits list of 13 people to run for AL

The Macau-Guangdong Union yesterday submitted to the Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission the list of 13 candidates and their election platforms for the upcoming election. The first four people on the list were, in order, Zheng An Ting, Lo Choi In, Lau Ka Yue and Yiu Ming Lai. Zheng pledged that he will focus on supporting those who have become unemployed and underemployed as a result of the pandemic, the construction of apartments for seniors as well as housing under the sandwich class housing scheme, while pushing the government towards administrative reform and improve administrative efficiency.

Health Bureau calls for quitting smoking to prevent Covid-19

The Health Bureau encourages people in Macau to stop smoking as early as possible as in light of findings from the pandemic situation in Guangdong. It cited a study by Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan, reporting that smokers experience 2.4-fold higher odds of requiring intensive care, ventilator support or succumbing to Covid-19 and related complications. Meanwhile, the bureau also noted that unmasking to smoke presents an opportunity for contact between the hands, mouth and nose, thereby increasing the risk of contracting the virus and falling ill. The bureau also encourages people to get vaccinated.