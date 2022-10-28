Macau-Hengqin Craft Market calls for booth operators

The SAR government is calling for booth operators for the upcoming Macau-Hengqin Craft Market that will be held at Ocean Square outside Zhuhai Chimelong Ocean Kingdom from December 9 to 11. The call for booth operators will run until November 3. To promote artistic and cultural exchanges between the two regions, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Cooperation Zone and Cultural Affairs Bureau are extending the Craft Market to Hengqin. There will be 112 booths for handicraft aficionados from Macau. The products registered must be original designs, and the minimum number of product types for sale is 10. Cultural and artistic experiences can also be included in the services provided.

Court refuses civil compensation in Levo Chan’s case

The Court of First Instance has refused to accept the civil compensation claims presented in the case of junket mogul Levo Chan. Gaming concessionaires, including MGM, Wynn and Venetian Macao, have sought to claim compensation for losses caused by junket. The decision was communicated earlier this week to the lawyers for the operators and the Public Prosecutions Office (MP), TDM has reported. The decision was justified on the grounds of ensuring that the criminal process was upheld without being prejudiced by the civil processes that accompany it. Chan’s trial is scheduled for December 5.