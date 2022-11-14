Macau hosts expos of automobiles, yachts, business aircraft

An expo of automobiles opened Friday together with those of yachts and business aircraft in the city to showcase products made in dozens of countries and regions.

The exhibition of automobiles, the 12th of its kind in Macau, covered an area of 65,000 square meters, pooling together more than 200 carmakers and related businesses from over 20 countries and regions.

The exhibition of business aircraft covered an area of 24,000 square meters, bringing to the audiences large business aircraft made by Airbus for the first time.

Meanwhile, yachts of over 20 known brands from France, the United States, Italy, Finland, China and others were exhibited.

Vincent U, acting president of the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, said the exhibitions have grown into an influential one in the region over the years, helping improve Macau’s image as a city of conventions and exhibitions.

U said the institute would continue making great efforts to facilitate the hosting of more conventions and exhibitions on trade and economy in Macau to help with its economic recovery. MDT/Xinhua