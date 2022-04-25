Macau IC2 commemorates Earth Day with activities focused on sustainable practices

The Macau IC2 (I Can Too) Association has again partnered with Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau to celebrate World Earth Day for the second consecutive year – this time, with a particular focus on low carbon living and sustainable practices.

The World Earth Day 2022 celebration kicked off Friday with a Green Walk to the resort lawn of Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau and a series of talks promoting a sustainable lifestyle.

On the hotel’s lawn, the IC2 members showcased repurposed products they created, along with a feature of electric-powered motorbikes and bicycles to illustrate how the future of mobility would minimizes greenhouse gas emissions and the overall carbon footprint in the city.

The occasion was also highlighted by its signature tree-planting ceremony.

“We are thrilled to play a key role in this [year’s] World Earth Day event to celebrate nature, [as well as] inspire discussion and action towards a sustainable future,” said Rutger Verschuren, Area vice president, Macau Operations for Artyzen Hospitality Group and general manager of Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau. “At Artyzen, we pride ourselves on sharing emotional wisdom with our guests, covering various bold initiatives. While we know the world is on a journey to a low carbon future, it is encouraging to see the hotel, culinary and resort teams combine their passion for hospitality with the hotel’s eco-friendly practices, and as a result, add a level of environmental responsibility,” he added.

To the Times, the top executive has remarked that the IC2 event is most probably one of the most important events in the city this year, adding, “I think it’s important that we give [them] the chance to organize something by themselves.”

The recent event was organized by members of the IC2, who either have autism or intellectual disabilities, alongside Ada Lo, a longtime volunteer for the association and a prominent figure in the MICE arena, helmed the event.

With her long-time advocacy for the rights of people with disabilities, Lo has been coaching some 13 IC2 members with a 30-hour hands-on event organizing course, from which eight graduated Friday.

“I have seen them improved a lot from last year. The biggest difference was seen in Antonio [president of IC2] who controlled himself to avoid jumping when he was interrupted by someone’s cough,” Lo shared, adding that another student named Chloe has also enhanced her confidence, even being the emcee for the Green Walk.

“I am so proud of them and we will continue to practice their independence, and maybe one day they may be able to organize events for others to raise funds for IC2,” she added.

IC2 is the only NGO in Macau run by people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Friday’s event was the association’s finale event for this year’s World Earth Day 2022 celebration, following from a series of art workshops and environmental talks since March.

Macau Daily Times is the principal media partner of the event.