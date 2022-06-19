Macau kicks off mass testing following discovery of 12 positive cases

A citywide mass testing for Covid-19 will commence at 12 p.m. today as at least 12 positive cases were reported earlier today, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announced in a press conference.

As of 1 a.m today., the Macau SAR entered the “immediate prevention status” — just several minutes after the center announced that a nucleic acid test result received “within the Macau community was initially positive for Covid-19.”

Appointments will be open from 9 a.m. today. Authorities are urged to take the test within 48 hours.

According to the center, it received a notification from Kiang Wu Hospital at 6 p.m. yesterday as the hospital found that the nucleic acid test result of one sample among 10 samples was positive.

The patient went to the hospital as the individual was feeling unwell.

Presently, Edf. Yim Lai (Rua de Manuel de Arriaga No. 66-66C) and PADRE Modern Cuisine (Avenida da Praia Grande No. 251, Edf. Tak Fong, G/F, Shop B and C) have been classified as the “lockdown zone”, for which the restriction of assigning a red health code have been imposed among other measures such as on-site nucleic acid testing.

Nucleic acid tests are temporarily arranged to be conducted on the first, second, third, fifth and seventh day.

Only entry into but no exit from the zone would be permitted, with the except of staff.

Apart from this, Edf. Son Lei (Rua de Manuel de Arriaga No. 64-64B), Edf. Chun Fong (Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque No. 38-40A) and Edf. Tak Fong (Avenida da Praia Grande No. 241-253) have been classified as the “precautionary zone”. Individuals in this zone will be assigned a yellow health code and subject to immediate nucleic acid testing on the scene.

Nucleic acid tests are temporarily arranged on the first, second, third, fifth and seventh day, with the first test to be concluded within 24 hours.

Also, people leaving Macau from various ports must hold a valid certificate of negative nucleic acid test results within 24 hours for customs clearance.