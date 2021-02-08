Macau Legend allegedly swapping part of workers’ bonus with F&B vouchers

The New Macau Gaming Staff Rights Association filed a complaint on February 5 with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), alleging that Macau Legend Development Ltd (Macau Legend) had unlawfully replaced part of the yearly bonus for its casino staff with vouchers for the group’s hotels and restaurants.

The local activist alliance, which is dedicated to upholding the employment rights of Macau’s casino staff, suspects that the move to pay the stipend in vouchers and not monetary funds may violate Macau’s labor laws.

Over 90 casino staff have been affected by the firm’s change of plan, the association stated.

Before the pandemic, casino workers used to receive bonuses twice a year — namely the summer and winter bonuses — each amounting to a month’s salary. The bonuses were handed out in the July-August period and before Chinese New Year, respectively.

According to an earlier announcement released by Macau Legend, the affected casino staff at the director or senior director levels will be awarded MOP40,000 in allowance. Part of this, which is equivalent to 75% of monthly salary, will be paid in money, and the remaining portion will be paid in vouchers.

According to a report released by Allinmedia and reposted on the association’s social media page, association president Cloee Chao said that the affected employees, after being informed about the change, had no choice but to accept the hybrid allowance, as they assumed this was caused by the economic repercussions of Covid-19.

However, the alliance stated that the first allowance valued at MOP17,000 was given to staff on February 5. To their surprise, the second allowance, which is worth over MOP20,000 and was originally scheduled to be delivered in July 2021, was also distributed on the same day in the form of cash vouchers.

According to their official websites, Macau Legend’s businesses include Macau Fisherman’s Wharf and three casinos, which are operated under a “service agreement” with Macau casino licensee SJM Holdings Ltd.

Macau’s five gaming operators, which include SJM Holdings Ltd, Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts and MGM China Ltd, announced earlier that they would distribute the allowance for their eligible workers all in cash. Wynn Macau was the only one to buck the trend, saying that the firm would award 70% of the allowance in cash and the remaining 30% in cash vouchers.