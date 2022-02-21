Macau, mainland medical team support Hong Kong Covid-19 response efforts

A Macau nucleic acid testing team was sent to Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Friday, to support the fight against the fifth wave of Covid-19.

The medical aid team of eight professional inspection and technical personnel arranged by China Certification & Inspection Group Macau (CCIC Macau), will join with CCIC Hong Kong to provide support to the Yuen Long district in Hong Kong.

The team is initially set to remain until the end of the fifth wave of pandemic outbreak in Hong Kong.

CCIC Macau said the aim of the action is to ensure the scientific and efficient completion of Hong Kong’s large-scale nucleic acid testing target.

The eight-strong testing team, consisting of four men and four women, are all laboratory nucleic acid testers, who are the “technical backbone” of CCIC Macau.

CCIC Macau is the only agency accredited by Mainland authorities to carry out inspection and quarantine operations in Macau, and is authorized by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

Meanwhile, the second team of mainland health experts and workers arrived in Hong Kong via the Shenzhen Bay Port on Saturday.

The team is comprised of 114 members, including four critical care medical specialists, four administrative staff members, and 106 sampling workers.

The four critical care specialists will discuss with clinical medical experts in Hong Kong on the treatment of severe and critical Covid-19 cases, and share the treatment experience of Covid-19 patients in the mainland.

Also on Saturday, the construction of two community isolation and treatment facilities built with assistance from the mainland began at Penny’s Bay and Kai Tak Pier in Hong Kong, respectively.

Designed and constructed by China State Construction International Holdings Ltd., the two isolation facilities are expected to provide about 9,500 quarantine units when fully operational. JW/Xinhua