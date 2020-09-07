Macau marathon to be held with infection control measures

The Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon will be held on December 6, opening with a total of 12,000 spots available for participants, the Sports Bureau (ID) announced in a press conference.

Registration for the marathon and half marathon will open to the public on September 12. Registration for the mini marathon will open on September 13.

The 38th iteration of the event will have 1,400 spots available for the marathon, 4,800 for the half marathon and 5,800 for the mini marathon.

The full marathon and half marathon courses will start at Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, pass World Heritage site A-Ma Temple and run along the Sai Van Bridge.

The marathon and half marathon races will start at 6 a.m., while the mini-marathon will kick off at 6:15 a.m.

Registrants who opt for on-site registration may go to the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 12 and 13. They should bring the completed registration form, a copy of their identification document, membership card from the General Association of Athletics of Macau for the current year and the registration fee.

Galaxy Entertainment Group will sponsor the event until 2021, following the renewal of their title sponsorship for the event last year.

The marathon is one of the few events in the city that will occur despite the ongoing pandemic. Macau has not seen a new locally-transmitted case of Covid-19 for several months.

The ID said that it will “pay close attention to the Covid-19 pandemic and will adopt preventive measures according to the guidelines by the Health Bureau.”

Meanwhile, there was no information given about what will happen to foreign athletes who are keen on participating in the marathon.

If foreigners and non-resident workers are still not allowed to enter the city prior to the date of the marathon, the event will likely be held with athletes from mainland China and Hong Kong only.