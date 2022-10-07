Macau New Neighborhood project to reach topping-out stage before year-end

The Macau New Neighborhood (MNN) project on Hengqin island will reach the topping-out stage before the end of this year, Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) has said in a statement.

According to MUR, which oversees development of the whole project, the topping-out of the first tower (out of 27) occurred at the end of September. The topping-out of the remaining 26 residential towers and school buildings is expected to occur at the end of this year.

The residential units will be put on sale next year, with the whole project planned for completion in the second half of 2023.

Construction of the MNN project began in 2021 with the installation of superstructure works and prefabricated components currently underway.

The MNN project includes residential, educational, health and social services. According to the government, the plan layout was designed to create a living environment “similar to Macau” to aid Macau residents’ integration into the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

15,000 residents in 4,000 residential units

Located between Xiao Hengqin Mountain and Tianmu River, the project includes 27 residential towers with heights ranging between 19 and 26 floors. The building’s floorplan includes seven to eight housing units per floor, and can provide housing to around 10,000 people in about 4,000 residential units.

The MUR also said over 200 of the residential units are reserved for the housing of “talent.”

The two-bedroom units are about 80% of the project layout with the remaining 20% being dedicated to three-bedroom housing units.

The project’s living area is over 190,000 square meters with a gross area of about 620,000 square meters. It is part of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, about a six-minute drive from the Hengqin-Macau border checkpoint.

Besides the living space, the project features services that are connected to Macau, comprising a kindergarten (12 classes), a primary school (18 classes), a healthcare service center, a seniors’ service center and a family service center.

About 5,000 square meters of commercial space is planned, which is enough for around 60 retail units to provide the residents with offerings for their daily needs.

The neighborhood will have over 4,000 car parking spaces, more than 3,000 square meters of children’s playgrounds and sports venues, and green areas that occupy about 35% of this area.

Including visitors, friends, and other family members, the community is expected to host between 12,000 to 15,000 people.

To recreate some of the characteristics of Macau, the MUR says the designs of the streetlamps, railings, and pavement in the public areas are built in southern European styles and Portuguese-style cobblestone pavements.