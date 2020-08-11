Macau notes 10,700 decrease in non-resident workers

Some 10,700 non-residents have left the Macau SAR as at the end of June 2020 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

According to data from the Statistics and Census Service, the total population as at end-

June 2020 decreased by 10,700 quarter-to-quarter to 685,400, due to the departure of some non-resident workers who had been living in the city.

Figures from the Labour Affairs Bureau show that a total of 2,131 employment permits for non-resident workers were cancelled during the city’s casino closures, while a total of 5,064 employment permits have not been renewed.

Layoffs for non-resident workers come as gross gaming revenues continue to decline with the suspension of tourist visas for mainland residents continuing to deprive the gambling hub of its biggest source of clientele.

In the second quarter of 2020, new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permits (386) and non-resident workers at end-period (186,427) went down by 247 and 3,091 respectively quarter-to-quarter. Meanwhile, the number of individuals granted the right of abode increased by 52 to 219.

A total of 625 cases of marriage registration were recorded in the second quarter, down by 96 quarter-to-quarter. In the first half of 2020, there were 1,346 marriage registrations, down notably by 627 year-on-year. LV