Macau NPC Representatives eye ‘smoother path ahead’ in China

There will be a bright future for Macau, Hengqin, the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the country under Chinese-style modernization, three Macau Representatives at the National People’s Congress (NPC) have told local media.

In addition, under the new term of government, the country will have a “smoother path ahead”, Ng Sio Lai, Sio Chi Wai and Wan Nang Hon told Macao Daily News.

Recapping the previous days in Beijing attending the “Two Sessions,” Ng expressed her confidence in the country’s future. She described the new term of government as filled with experienced officials, well recognized by the people. She also spoke highly of the Foreign Affairs Minister’s responses to questions while facing a new structure in global development.

Ng also said the Macau NPC delegation was well-received by national officials. The then NPC National Committee Chair candidate, Zhao Leji, had personally visited the delegation. Several national governmental bodies also sat in meetings of the Macau delegation. She understands this as demonstrating the country’s care for Macau.

She pledged that once back in Macau, she would start disseminating the spirit of the “Two Sessions” to people in Macau, as well as pushing forward the development of the GBA and Hengqin.

Meanwhile, Sio told the news outlet that during his time in Beijing, he experienced the country’s vigor in advancing reforms. He was satisfied that he was familiar with the experiences of candidates running for government positions.

He believes the new government will do a better job during its mandate. Recapping this year’s “Two Sessions,” Sio described the process as “renewing” because of the new term of government and certain new NPC Representatives. He encouraged people to strive together for a better future, due to the challenges and opportunities anticipated to lie ahead.

Wan, on the other hand, made particular mention of the NPC National Committee election, describing the competition as “fierce” and pointing out that certain candidates received over 1,000 nay votes.

On the new term of government, Wan expressed his full confidence and believes the “country will have a brighter future.” AL