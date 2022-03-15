Macau NPC representatives promotes CEPA refinement process

Arrangements between Macau and the mainland could be refined to streamline the importation of Macau souvenir foods to mainland China, Kou Hoi In and José Chui, Macau representatives at the National People’s Congress (NPC), have proposed.

The two NPC representatives pointed out that although souvenir foods manufactured in Macau, such as almond cookies, can be exported to mainland China, some, which contain meat or meat products, will be scrutinized upon entry by mainland Customs officers.

They suggested that, under supervision by both Macau and Guangdong governments, meat of specific batches is imported to Macau and that after the production process, the finished goods are then re-exported to the mainland, so as to ease the need for scrutinization.

They also proposed that the entire procedure could be based on the Mainland and Macau Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA) agreement.

By doing so, Kou and Chui believe that the products will enjoy the advantage of being manufactured in Macau, while satisfying the mainland requirements on the origin of meat products.

They also proposed that CEPA framework be adequately expanded to facilitate the aforementioned importation. The two jurisdictions, they said, can negotiate regarding the source of ingredients, quarantine and accounting procedures.

Kou and Chui stressed that their proposal was aimed at helping Macau food manufacturers enter the mainland market. AL