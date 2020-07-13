Macau officials face quarantine after returning from Ho’s funeral

Edmund Ho, vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and former Chief Executive of Macau, and Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance, will be in mandatory quarantine for 14 days following their return from Hong Kong where they attended the late Stanley Ho’s funeral ceremonies.

They represented the Macau government at the late casino tycoon’s final farewell.

Former Macau Chief Executive Edmund Ho was one of the pallbearers, alongside Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, Liaison Office Director Luo Huining, and his deputy Tan Tieniu.

The information was released Friday during a press conference by Dr. Alvis Lo Iek Long from the Conde de São Januário Hospital.

“Recently, the epidemic situation in Hong Kong has become more serious, so everyone who has traveled to Hong Kong has to follow our rules and undergo 14 days of medical observation. Nobody is exempt. These measures are to ensure the health of the citizens of Macau,” he said.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong U, initially told the press on Friday morning that all local residents coming from the neighboring region for official business or other reasons are required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

According to the official, the SAR government will continue to assess the developing Covid-19 risks to Macau.

According to Radio Macau, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, along with other officials who attended the funeral, will stay at either the Sheraton Grand Hotel Macao or Pousada Marina Infante, the two quarantine locations designated by the Heath Bureau.

Edmund Ho, the first Chief Executive of the Macau SAR, will stay in an “undisclosed place” for security reasons, according to Lo, who did not elaborate any further.

The late casino tycoon’s funeral service was held on Friday, and was attended by relatives and over 100 high-profile personalities. President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Vice-Premier Han Zheng sent black floral wreaths to the funeral of the SJM Holdings co-founder.

A public vigil was held at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point on Thursday. Stanley Ho’s remains will be buried in Hong Kong’s Mount Davis Cemetery at a later date.

Following his death, SJM properties turned off their exterior lights to pay their respects to their founder. In June, SJM opened a memorial area for the late gaming tycoon to the local public in the East Wing main lobby of Hotel Lisboa. SJM employees, along with members of the public, were welcome to pay their respects. LV