Macau officials quarantined after attending Stanley Ho funeral in Hong Kong

Edmund Ho, Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance, will both be undergoing mandatory quarantine for 14 days when they return from Hong Kong where they attended the late Stanley Ho’s funeral ceremonies.

Both represented the Macau government in the final farewell of the late casino tycoon.

Former Macau Chief Executive Edmund Ho was one of the pallbearers alongside Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, Liaison Office Director Luo Huining, and his deputy Tan Tieniu.

The information was released today (Friday) during a press conference by Alvis Lo Iek Long from Conde São Januário hospital.

“Recently, the epidemic situation in Hong Kong has become more serious, so everyone who has traveled to Hong Kong has to follow our rules and undergo 14 days medical observation. Nobody is exempt. These measures are to ensure the health of the citizens of Macau,” he said.

According to Radio Macau, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong will stay either at the Sheraton Hotel or Pousada Marina Infante, the two locations designated by the Heath Bureau for quarantine.

Edmund Ho, the first Chief Executive of the Macau SAR, will stay in a “undisclosed place” for security reasons.

The funeral service of late casino tycoon was held Friday and attended by relatives and over 100 high-profile personalities. President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Vice-Premier Han Zheng sent black floral wreaths to the funeral of the SJM Holdings co-founder.

A public vigil was held at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point on Thursday. Stanley Ho’s remains will be buried in Hong Kong’s Mount Davies Cemetery at a later date.

Stanley Ho died on May 26, aged 98.

