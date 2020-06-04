Macau Pass made 35.6 million patacas profit last year

Local e-payment service provider Macau Pass has announced a profit after tax amounting to 35.6 million patacas for the 2019 financial year.

The company has also announced that it handled 16% more transactions, which generated a 74% increase in the monetary value handled.

In the financial year of 2018, the company made 27.5 million patacas in profit after tax. The company’s profit increased by 8.1 million patacas year-on-year, or nearly 30%.

This year, the government has appointed the e-payment platform operator to issue and operate the e-voucher scheme, which will offer Macau residents a combined 8,000 patacas to spend in the market. The scheme will run until the end of this year, according to the plan currently announced by the government.

The company has made a forecast of its operations this year. It pledges that it will improve the security of its network and control over data monitoring, while fostering more reliable control over the risks in flows of funds and its various forms of mobile payment. AL