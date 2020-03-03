Macau People Power asks for second cash handout in 2020

Local association Macau People Power has asked the Macau government to consider a second cash handout for 2020. The request comes after the government confirmed it would start distributing the handout, formally known as the Wealth Partaking Scheme, several months earlier than normal.

Talking to the Times, the association revealed its plan to visit the government headquarters today in order to submit a letter requesting more money from the SAR government.

Association head Si Tou explained that Covid-19 has affected the income of many of the city’s workers, both gaming and non-gaming employees.

The business closure of companies in some industries is another reason behind this association’s cash handout call.

“From the opinions we have collected [from our members], the government can either give two cash handouts in two different phases or give two cash handouts in a one-off stint in April,” said Si Tou, adding that it would help a large number of workers in the territory.

According to Si Tou, the public is more concerned about whether there will be a second cash handout than whether the money will be issued in April, several months earlier than usual.

In addition to its claim to speak on behalf of “a large number of residents,” the association represents some of the city’s drivers, including occupational drivers, taxi drivers, casino shuttle bus drivers, and tourism bus drivers.

Since the beginning of Hong Kong’s protest movement opposing extradition legislation to China, some tourism bus drivers have seen less business. As the Times previously reported, many drivers rely on commission to earn a living, meaning that their incomes have declined along with falling visitation, according to Si Tou.

As a result of the economic woes caused by both the epidemic and the ongoing Hong Kong protests, the city’s drivers want the government to help them in more ways besides the cash handout.

In addition to a second cash handout, local drivers hope that the Macau government can provide relief to households heavily burdened with home mortgage payments by postponing the payment deadlines for both the principal balance and the interest rate.

The drivers have not ruled out the possibility of taking other measures if the local government fails to respond to their appeals. Other measures include organizing demonstrations, they said.