Macau-plated cars to start driving in Guangdong from January 1

From January 1, 2023, non-commercial lightweight motor vehicles with only a Macau registration plate may be driven in Guangdong province, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has announced.

The policy is subject to both a pre-registration and a control mechanism that allows a selection of private cars from Macau to enter the province of Guangdong for the first time without the need for a double-registration plate (on both sides of the border). Applications to participate in this scheme opened on December 20.

According to the DSAT, some 80,000 local vehicles and drivers should be eligible for this scheme. The scheme will not apply to Macau residents who are foreign nationals, consistent with other measures involving access to the mainland.

Information from DSAT notes that only residents of Macau who are holders of a “Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents” – commonly known as a “homegoing card” – can apply. This measure exempts them from restrictions regarding investments or residency permits. Each vehicle can be used by a maximum of two designated drivers (pre-registered).

The system uses an electronic entry technology, which means drivers can only enter the mainland through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

Each license has a maximum validity period of one year and will only allow the vehicles to enter and exit the mainland once per day.

Vehicles are permitted to stay on the mainland for a maximum of 30 consecutive days, up to a limit of 180 days (six months) per license.

Officially termed ‘Northbound Travel for Macau Vehicles,’ the scheme aims to facilitate the transportation of those Macau residents who aim to live or work on the mainland. According to the Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, the measure is intended to “create new opportunities for Macau people in terms of where they choose to live” and “aid Macau’s participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA), and support Macau’s integration into the overall national development plan.”

He thanked the central government for launching the scheme in a statement.

“The launch of the ‘Northbound Travel for Macau Vehicles’ policy was a further demonstration of the central government’s care and support for the MSAR (Macau Special Administrative Region) and of its positive response to the issues that concern Macau people,” the CE said on the matter. He added, “This policy will make it much more convenient for Macau residents to take short-term business trips, study, work, live, or travel in the mainland.”

He also noted that should the scheme eventually be extended to the nine mainland cities that form the GBA (together with Macau and Hong Kong), it will also “expand opportunities for Macau people in terms of where they wish to live and facilitate exchanges between Macau and other cities in the GBA.”

According to DSAT, there is no fee to pay to apply for the scheme. However, the documents required for the application will involve some expenses, such as requesting a cross-border vehicle information certificate from the DSAT (which carries a cost of 135 patacas).

Information on other expenses related to vehicle inspections, insurance, and the issuance of a border permit can be found through enquiries with San Tong Tat Commerce and Technological Industry Company and insurance companies.

All information on the scheme as well as applications can be consulted and processed through the DSAT’s dedicated webpage (http://www.dsat.gov.mo/mcars-to-gd/).

Special insurance required

Although the new scheme exempts vehicles from registration on both sides of the border, additional vehicle insurance must be obtained to apply for the scheme, the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) noted. According to AMCM, the department has made contact with insurance companies to provide special packages related to this new cross-border scheme.

Macau vehicle owners may consult detailed information on the AMCM website and choose one of the products available from the different insurance companies.

The AMCM also noted that there are two types of insurance. One is mandatory, while the second is optional. The AMCM called on vehicle owners to choose to subscribe to the relevant type according to their needs.

According to information on the AMCM website, six insurance companies are providing additional insurance for driving in the Guangdong province.