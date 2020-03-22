Macau records 20th case of Covid-19

Macau has recorded its 20th confirmed case of Covid-19 this evening.

The latest patient is a 20-year-old Macau resident of Portuguese nationality, who is a student in the United Kingdom. According to information disclosed by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, the male student attended school in Warwick between March 3 and 13 and stayed overnight at a friend’s house between March 14 and 15.

On the night of March 16, he took the British Airways flight BA27 (seat 64B) departing from London Heathrow airport. He arrived in Hong Kong on the afternoon of March 17. In the late afternoon, he took a taxi to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and took the golden bus to Macau.

In Macau, quarantine personnel at the bridge’s border post requested, according to the measures required at the time, medical observation at the Golden Crown China Hotel for 14 days.

Earlier today, the patient tested positive in preliminary nucleic acid testing for the novel coronavirus. He was transferred to the public hospital for further testing where it was confirmed that he has pneumonia caused by Covid-19.

At the moment the patient’s condition is considered normal. He remains hospitalized in the public hospital’s isolation ward.

The local health authorities said in the statement that they have already notified their Hong Kong counterparts about the case, as well as his travel history.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced the city’s 19thcase. The 19-year-old Macau resident studying in Connecticut is a son of the 18thcase who, between February 28 and March 20, traveled to the U.S. to visit her three children, including the young man.

He also visited Mexico between March 8 and 14 and suffered symptoms of muscle pain, sweating, lightheadedness and loss of strength for two days. The symptoms disappeared on March 16. The health authority did not disclose whether the mother had traveled to Mexico with him.

On March 20, the mother, along with her two sons and one daughter, departed from the U.S. for Hong Kong. They flew on Cathay Pacific flight 845 from John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York to Hong Kong.

A day later, after arriving in Hong Kong, they were transferred to Macau by the charter vehicle arranged by the Tourism Crisis Management Office through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. The teenager was taken to Metropole Hotel for quarantine.

After his mother’s infection was confirmed, he was also tested and later diagnosed with the infection on March 22. He is currently in a stable condition with no symptoms.