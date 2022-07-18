Macau residents in Hengqin get up to 70% off individual tax under policy

After the preferential individual tax policy for Macau residents, I received a tax refund of about 80,000 RMB. The policy is really attractive!” remarked Chen Cailing, a postdoctoral researcher from the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Cooperation between Guangdong and Macau.

Recently, Macau residents paying individual tax in Hengqin in 2021 have all received tax refunds during the settlement of individual tax. According to the actual tax reduction, the overall tax of Macau residents in Hengqin has decreased by up to 70%, ensuring Macau employees in Hengqin enjoy same income tax rates as in Macau.

Over 90% of Macau employees in Hengqin received tax refunds under 10,000 RMB. Therefore, the tax authorities in Hengqin have provided classified and refined services to facilitate Macau residents there.

The tax authorities have applied a data model to calculate the taxable amount eligible for full reduction under the preferential policy. Macau taxpayers with an annual taxable income in Hengqin no higher than that amount, accounting for over 80 percent of the group, can confirm their declaration with “a mere click” via the mobile Individual Income Tax App. MDT/newsGD