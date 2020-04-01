Macau residents with Zhuhai residency card can bypass quarantine

The representative of the Public Security Police Force at the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center said yesterday that local residents that have a Zhuhai city residency card are among those exception groups that can travel freely between Macau and mainland without the imposition of mandatory quarantine restrictions.

The official was replying to a question from the media during yesterday’s daily press conference organized by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center. The question concerned new entry policies adopted in Guangdong Province that require all cross-border arrivals to undergo a 14-day quarantine when entering the province.

Last Friday, Macau’s Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak confirmed that four groups of people from Macau may enter the southern Chinese province without needing to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The first group includes people travelling for urgent business purposes or governmental issues. The second category includes drivers of double-plated cars or Macau single-plated cars which have been allowed to enter Hengqin. Another group includes workers in Guangdong and Macau cooperation industrial zone and workers in the Macau-Zhuhai cross- border industrial zone. The last group includes individuals who maintain ordinary routines across Guangdong, Macau and Hong Kong.

Yesterday, representatives of the Macau government confirmed that, as per their understanding, individuals who are residents of both Macau and Zhuhai may avoid the quarantine measure too.

“As far as we know, the residents of Macau that also possess a [residency] card of Zhuhai city can enter Zhuhai without the imposition of quarantine and, from there, it should be possible to access other cities in the Guangdong Province under the same conditions,” said the representative.

The same spokesperson also informed that, after an agreement, the authorities of Macau and Zhuhai will reopen the hotel facility that had been formerly used to enforce the mandatory 14-day quarantine measure for non-resident workers (TNR) from the mainland before being allowed to reenter Macau.

The venues had earlier stopped accepting workers after their occupancy neared its maximum, according to reports from the Macau authorities.

“There are no changes in the policy,” said the representative yesterday, adding, “It is also the same place that we used before. We are just reopening it after being closed for a few days.”

Anyone who is not a Macau resident needs to undergo a 14-day quarantine period in Zhuhai that will allow them to get a medical certificate stating their non-contamination with Covid-19, which is required to enter Macau.

The official also noted that when the quarantine period is completed, the individuals will be admitted to Macau through a special and exclusive corridor created for such a purpose.