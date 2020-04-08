Macau sees its 45th patient of Covid-19

After 24 hours of absence of new infection in the second wave of Covid-19 in the city, Macau has its 45th patient of the disease confirmed by the Health Bureau earlier today.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced that the 45th patient of the disease in Macau involves a male local resident, who is 32 years old.

Similar to most previous cases, this latest one is also an imported case. The patient, whose infection was confirmed today, returned from Cambodia yesterday, April 7.

His return flight was with the country’s flag carrier, Cambodia Angkor Air, flight 198. He was seated in seat 20D on the flight.

According to the Response and Coordination Center, the patient developed respiratory symptoms, such as coughing and fever, as early as March 20.

It is unclear whether his symptoms have ever improved during the course, but his fever was detected while he was entering Macau through the airport. As such, he was sent immediately to the Conde São Januário Hospital, where he was diagnosed with the disease after a nasopharyngeal swab test, for treatment.

The patient is now being treated at the government hospital’s isolation ward and has been reported as in mild clinical condition.