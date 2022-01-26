Macau-Shenzhen ferry services to resume today

Ferry services between Macau and Shenzhen will resume today, with ferries to be operated between the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, the Taipa Maritime Terminal in Macau and the Shekou Ferry Terminal in Shenzhen. The Macau government reminds the public to be aware of travel restrictions in effect. It also noted that cross-boundary travels are currently discouraged due to the unstable coronavirus situation. Ferry services between the two localities were suspended from January 9. By that time, Shenzhen had recorded a series of new SARS-CoV-2 infections, prompting the implementation of travel restrictions, quarantine requirements and other measures.

Zhuhai records zero new cases for two days

According to health authorities in Zhuhai, the city has recorded no new Covid-19 infections in the past two days, as of January 25. Since January 14, the city recorded 39 Covid-19 cases, among which three were asymptomatic. Further north, in the city of Zhongshan, a 10-year-old girl tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on both January 24 and 25. She was identified on January 16 as a close contact of a person who had tested positive for the virus. She was then transferred to Zhuhai for quarantine and is now in hospital there.

Police issue reminder on electric wheelchair safety

After a car crash involving a taxi and an electric wheelchair in the middle of a road near Iao Hon, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) issued a statement reminding users to use electric wheelchairs safely. It called on users to use electric wheelchairs in compliance with rules governing pedestrians, hinting that they should not be “driven” on roads for motor vehicles, or in reverse. In the recent accident, the PSP fined both the wheelchair user and the taxi driver. Heated online debate was prompted by the decision, with claims that the wheelchair was moving in reverse in the center of the motorway.