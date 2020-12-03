Macau steps up efforts to cultivate young talent in 2021

The SAR government will hone in on nurturing young talent from different walks of life in 2021, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U said when addressing lawmakers in her opening speech at yesterday’s plenary meeting regarding the social and cultural realms.

The authorities are set to expand the quota for overseas students at Macau’s tertiary institutions next year to foster the development of innovative technology. However, Ao Ieong stressed that the prerequisite for the new policy would be that it did not affect the enrolment rates of local students.

Another upcoming mainstay of the effort will be the establishment of Macau’s first traditional Chinese medicine training. It is devised to equip local youths with medical expertise.

The government says it is also being proactive in turbocharging the city’s education standards on the world’s stage.

To this end, the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture will set up a national examination site for the professional translation qualification at the Macao Polytechnic Institute – which would be the first and the only one in the Macau-Hong Kong region.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat will publish research reports pertaining to the gaming and tourism industries, and run free tourism training programs for people residing in the Greater Bay Area.

Another highlight will be a heightened effort to prop up and nurture local young athletes. Ao Ieong said the Secretariat will offer support to Macau’s athletes seeking to engage in forthcoming international sports events, such as the 31st Universiade, the 16th Paralympic Games, the 3rd Asian Youth Games and the 2022 Asian Games.

Apart from educational endeavors, Ao also detailed plans for the development of the city’s cultural heritage, a social welfare scheme for elderly, and the annual Art Macao event on next year’s calendar. Staff Reporter