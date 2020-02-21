Macau student escapes home quarantine in Taiwan

A Macau student who breached his 14-day home quarantine period in Taiwan has been reported to the police.

The student currently lives in Pingtung County in southern Taiwan. According to a news report by Taiwan media, the Macau student cut his quarantine short by one day. Having entered Taiwan on February 6, his 14-day home quarantine would have been complete yesterday.

On February 19, he left his home to buy food. The Taiwanese government tracked down his location using a mobile location system and reported the case to the government authority of Pingtung County.

In case the Macau student is found to have violated Taiwan’s regulation because of his behavior, he may be punished in accordance with Taiwan’s law on such matters.

Starting from February 6, Macau and Hong Kong residents were mandated to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after arriving in Taiwan. Leaving their quarantine premises may result in a penalty of between 10,000 and 15,000 New Taiwan Dollars.

As of yesterday, in Pingtung County, 448 people were under home quarantine.

As of February 12, nearly 1,200 Macau students are unable to return to Taiwan to resume their studies after the Taiwan government suspended Hong Kong and Macau residents’ entry to the territory. JZ